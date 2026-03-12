Kirby Air Riders got a new update towards the end of February, adding support for three more amiibo and making multiple balance adjustments and fixes.

As March races ahead, the dev team has rolled out a new update, bumping the game up to Version 1.3.2. As somewhat expected, it irons out all sorts of bugs and also makes "several other miscellaneous gameplay fixes".

If you are updating your copy, just remember that this latest version of the game is not compatible with certain replays from existing builds of the game. Here's the full rundown of this latest update for Kirby Air Riders:

Kirby Air Riders Version 1.3.2 (Released 11th March 2026)

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue in Free Run and Series matches within paddocks in which other players would sometimes be unable to progress to the next race or Stadium event if a player left or disconnected in the middle of play.

Fixed an issue with Hop Star in which the maintained speed would be higher than expected when jumping and landing via Quick Spin. Maintained speed when performing a normal landing or perfect landing from a normal glide has not been changed.

Fixed an issue in Air Ride where players could increase Boost Dash speed by performing a slight, slow backward movement immediately after starting a match.

Made several other miscellaneous gameplay fixes.

Note: Ver. 1.3.2 may not be compatible with replays from Ver. 1.3.1 and Ver. 1.3.0. Ver. 1.3.2 is not compatible with replays from Ver. 1.2.0 and earlier. Convert replays you want to keep to video files by selecting Record on the playback-settings screen within Cached Data and Data Replay before downloading the update. (Note: A microSD Express card is required to use this function.)

In case you missed it, two new amiibo for Kirby Air Riders were also revealed last week. This includes Sword Kirby & Dragoon and Noir Dedede & Hydra.

