Level-5 has continued to roll out new content for Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road since its arrival on the Switch and Switch 2 last November, and the fourth free update has now been locked in.

The Rising Bond DLC will be arriving next week on 31st March 2026. Here's the official description:

"As Sonny Wright (Asuto Inamori) and his friends battle their way through the Football Frontier International, powerful opponents from around the world stand before them one after another. And with the final showdown fast approaching, Vic takes on the Path of Trials...!"

This follows the game's third major free update "Orion & Lumen DLC" last month. Level-5 has previously mentioned how it wants to support Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road with free content "over the long term".

You can find out more about Inazuma Eleven in our review on Nintendo Life. We gave it eight out of ten stars, calling the RPG experience and action on the pitch "as fresh and stylish as ever".