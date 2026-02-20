Level-5 has been updating Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road on a regular basis since it arrived on the Switch and Switch 2 last November, and it's now announced the game's third major (and free) update.

It's officially titled 'Orion & Lumen DLC' and will be arriving next week on 25th February 2026. Here's the full message, and you can see it in action in the official trailer at the top of the page.

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – Free Major Update "Orion & Lumen DLC" Trailer Released! The next grand stage awaits Sonny Wright (Asuto Inamori) and his friends: the Football Frontier International! But mysterious footballers known as the Disciples of Orion are looming on the horizon...

This follows the game's second major free update last month, which included the of opening the Ares Route and various other features. This update follows the 'Galaxy & LBX DLC' update in December 2025, which added new routes to the game's Chronicles mode.

Level-5 has previously mentioned how it plans to continue to provide "free content over the long term" for this game.