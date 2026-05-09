In case you missed it, pre-orders for Star Fox on Switch 2 have officially gone live, and there's currently a deal available for the physical version in the US.

Instead of paying the standard price of $60, Walmart and Amazon are currently offering the hard copy of the title for just $50. This offer matches the Nintendo eShop price, and this version of the game is also releasing worldwide on 25th June 2026.

Nintendo hasn't announced any rewards or pre-order bonuses for the US, but if we hear any updates, we'll let you know.

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This new Star Fox game is officially as a modernised take on the original 1997 Nintendo 64 title, where Fox and his crew are tasked with saving the Lylat system from the evil Andross.

It will include campaign and challenge modes, online multiplayer supporting up to 8 players, Joy-Con 2 mouse support and also GameChat and GameShare features.