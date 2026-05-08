In light of Nintendo's recent financial report and price increases for the Switch 2, an analyst has predicted that the fiscal year ahead might be "relatively silent" for the company.

Speaking with VGC, Dr. Serkan Toto from Kantan Games comments on the notion of Nintendo lowering its console sales forecast for the year ahead, noting that second-year sales are generally higher than the first. He goes on to say that Nintendo has been "caught on the wrong foot".

"We truly live in weird times. Usually, unit sales of new consoles increase in year two – whereas Nintendo now predicts them to drop 17 percent. This is of course due to the price hikes that seem to be inevitable against the backdrop of the memory crisis we are in, but Nintendo is trying to build an initial install base and now got caught on the wrong foot. Overall, I expect this fiscal year to be a relatively silent one for Nintendo.”

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In our opinion, "silent" seems like quite a strong term to use, particularly when you consider that the company is gearing up to release its first Legend of Zelda movie in 2027. We also have a decent slate of games coming up too, including Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Star Fox, Splatoon Raiders, and more.

Then, of course, we've got the lingering rumour of a Zelda: Ocarina of Time remake later this year along with the 2027 release of Pokémon Winds & Waves – both of which are likely to perform exceedingly well (if the former is real, of course).

So yeah, we're not entirely convinced by the idea that the year ahead is going to be "relatively silent". Sales of the Switch 2 will no doubt slow down in light of the price increase, but the company has still forecasted 16.50 million, so that's pretty good.