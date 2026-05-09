As you've probably heard by now, Nintendo has announced it will be increasing the price of the Switch 2 - so what does it plan to do to maintain sales momentum around the globe?

Nintendo president Shutaro Furukawa has reportedly issued an official response during the latest investor briefing. To overcome this potential price "barrier" for new players wanting to join the growing Switch 2 community, Nintendo will simply offer more games.

He elaborated on this, explaining how the company would prepare a robust software lineup to enhance the ownership value of Nintendo's new hybrid system. Here's a translation via Nintendo Patents Watch:

“We will prepare a robust software lineup to enhance the Switch 2 ownership value. We will work diligently to overcome this barrier.”

Although the price hike could impact sales going forward, Furukawa also stated how the current demand for the Switch 2 in the second year remains "firm" and overall adoption of the system is "progressing smoothly".

The price revision for the Switch 2 will begin on 25th May 2026 in Japan, increasing the price of the system by ¥10,000. Locally, the price hike will come into effect on 1st September 2026, bumping the cost of the new system from $449.99 to $499.99. The cost of the original family of Switch systems will also see a price increase in Japan.

Looking ahead at Nintendo's software lineup for this year and beyond, the Japanese firm will be calling on IP such as Splatoon and Fire Emblem, with a new generation of Pokémon to follow this in 2027. There was also the announcement of the Switch 2 exclusive Star Fox this week, which is due out next month.