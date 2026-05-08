It was reported last week how a minigame update for Resident Evil Requiem was expected to drop after Golden Week in Japan, and it's now officially here.

Capcom has officially revealed this "free update" as the minigame mode, Leon Must Die Forever, and it's available now for the Switch 2. To access this mode, you'll first need to complete the game's story.

Here's the official rundown:

Capcom: Leon Must Die Forever is available now as a free update to Resident Evil Requiem! Unlocked by completing the story, this additional minigame mode challenges you to clear numerous stages as Leon while unlocking exclusive enhancer abilities. The fast-paced action is distinct from the main story mode, and is packed with replay value. Can you make it to the end alive and defeat the boss within the time limit?

Multiple difficulty levels are available, including an extreme high-difficulty mode for only the most confident players. True to the title, you’ll "die forever"...

We'll share more details about this mode soon...