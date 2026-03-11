Marvelous has issued a reminder today that it will be ending support for the Online Mode in Fashion Dreamer next week. The title was originally released for the Switch in 2023.

Although this mode is coming to an end, the Solo-Play Mode will continue to be available after this date. There'll also be some adjustments made to this particular mode. This includes the distribution of creative keys, adjustment to e-points, and additional muse parts, photo poses, photo frames, furniture, walls and floors.

"Thank you for playing Fashion Dreamer. Support for Online Mode is scheduled to end on the following date: 17th of March, 2026 2AM UTC Solo-Play Mode will continue to be playable after Online Mode support ends."

This update will be applied when you select the Online Mode after support for the Online Mode has ended. You can get the full rundown in the official notice below:

The same developer involved with this title and the Style Savvy series is also responsible for a Switch dressmaking game known as Magical Craft. This was originally released in Japan in 2025, and a rating for the title was more recently spotted on the ESRB.