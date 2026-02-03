Last year, Imagineer and developer syn Sophia (the team behind Nintendo's Style Savvy / New Style Boutique series) announced a new Switch dressmaking game called Magical Craft. It's already been released in Japan late last year, and now, in an update, an ESRB listing has surfaced.

No local release has been announced just yet, but if this rating is any indication, it seems we could be getting some news soon. The developer is the same Japanese team behind the 2023 Marvelous Switch release Fashion Dreamer. It also more recently helped Imagineer with Fitness Boxing 3.

In this title, you gather fabrics, motif patterns and other items to make dresses, with "over 100,000 possible designs". To complete each dress, you'll play through mini-games featuring four kinds of sewing magic, and your villagers can then wear your creations.

Here's an official description about the game's protagonist and story (via Gematsu):

"The story unfolds in the tranquil village of Frune. The protagonist, a young girl named Lilia, begins her journey as a dressmaker, using the “sewing magic” she inherited from her grandmother. As she fulfills requests from the villagers and works toward becoming a legendary dressmaker, her everyday life of dressmaking begins."

If we hear any updates about a local release, we'll let you know.