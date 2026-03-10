Today's overview trailer for the catchily-titled Super Mario Bros. Wonder - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Meetup In Bellabel Park gave us a closer look at all of the newbies coming to the base game, but while our eyes were distracted by new game modes, characters, and boss fights, we almost missed a crossover cameo hiding in the background.

Yes, on closer inspection, the trailer is home to two Glow Pikmin, from the wonderful Pikmin 4. You'll find them right around the 3:17 mark in the trailer above, chilling in the background of Light Switch Mansion while Rosalina gears up for some platforming.

We'll drop a screenshot of the moment in question below. We initially thought that we might just be seeing things, but nope, those are definitely Pikmin.

To the best of our knowledge, these little guys didn't make an appearance in the base Switch 1 game, so they appear to be yet another brand-new addition to the NS2E. Now we're wondering whether, maybe, we might see other Pikmin types crop up as we play through the game again... that's certainly enough to make us want to give it another try!

Of all Nintendo's characters, Pikmin seem to be the only ones with the all-clear to pop up in other franchises. "Mario needs to stay in the Mario universe, or Splatoon needs to stay in Splatoon, and we don't use different characters in the same place," Miyamoto told IGN last year, "But Pikmin has this kind of unwritten rule where they're okay to appear with other characters."

The little guys have previously cropped up in the likes of Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Mii costumes, so sure, a Wonder cameo totally makes sense! Hey, whatever it takes to keep the Pikmin fan in us happy.