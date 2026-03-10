Okay, so the MAR10 Day floodgates have started to open now. A new Luigi-themed Lego set is now available for pre-order on the official store as Nintendo and Lego lift the lid following a brief tease earlier this year.

Mario Kart - Luigi & Mach 8 is priced at £159.99 and is designed to go alongside the existing set starring Mario himself. It contains a total of 2234 pieces and measures in at 10 in. (25 cm) high, 16 in. (41 cm) long and 9 in. (23 cm) wide.

Nintendo has also posted a trailer for the new build on social media to give you a better look at how it will look.

Like the Mario set, this one is geared towards adults only, likely due to the build complexity and small parts included. Pre-orders are limited to three units per person, with a release date currently set for 1st April 2026 to coincide with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

Nintendo has also confirmed the release date for Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, with the upcoming platformer launching on 21st May 2026.

