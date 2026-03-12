Accessory manufacturer Anbernic is perhaps best known for its work in the retro handheld space, pumping out new emulation devices at a rate I’ve frankly struggled to keep up with. Rarely does it branch out into the realm of controllers, but when it does, it’s safe to say that the results are about as mixed as you can get.

Its first controller, the RG P01, has been described by some as a knock-off of 8BitDo’s budget-friendly pads, and it’s easy to see why. With the new RG G01, however, no one can make the claim that Anbernic has been copying 8BitDo’s homework (though Manba might have a few words to say). But is it actually any good? Well… it’s fine, it’s functional, but it’s perhaps not the controller I’d immediately recommend if you’re after something new for your Switch or Switch 2.

Priced at $39.99, the RG G01 includes two key features that you perhaps wouldn’t expect to see in an accessory at this price point: an IPS screen and a heart-rate monitor. In addition, you’ve got microswitch face buttons and D-pad, Hall Effect triggers, six-axis gyro controls, basic rumble motors, and capacitive analogue sticks said to eliminate potential drift while being more power efficient than either Hall Effect or TMR alternatives.

That last part sounds particularly interesting, and yes, while capacitive joysticks are the new kid in town, the actual feel of the sticks on the G01 are a little lacking compared to the likes of the official Pro Controller 2 and Mobapd Chitu2 HD. They’re certainly responsive enough, but the metallic shaft hits the plastic exterior when moved to the edge, meaning you constantly get material grinding against eachother. This was the norm for a long time, but in 2026 when you’ve got companies putting out impossibly smooth analogue sticks, it doesn’t feel up to snuff anymore.

The ABXY face buttons follow the Xbox layout, and unfortunately you can’t physically swap these out to emulate the Switch's layout. Thankfully, the built-in screen makes it really easy to remap whatever inputs you wish, so as long as you’re okay not looking down at your controller while you’re playing, you shouldn’t be too bothered about the mismatched input labels.

What I couldn’t quite get over, however, was the size of the face buttons – they’re tiny. Not egregiously small like those found on the PS Vita, but they’re perhaps only a fraction larger than official Joy-Con 2. When you’ve got Nintendo’s own Pro Controller offering up huge, comfortable face buttons, it’s really quite hard to transition to something a lot smaller and compact.

Down at the bottom, you’ve got your function buttons, and like the PowerA Advantage controller, these are all laid out in a line – yuck. From left to right, you’ve got ‘Select’, ‘Capture’, ‘Home’, and ‘Start’. Holding down the ‘Home’ button for a few seconds also grants access to the built-in settings via the IPS screen. It’s not touch sensitive, so navigation is handled via the D-pad. Here, you can fiddle around with all sorts of settings like button mapping, pairing modes, calibration, and more. What’s really puzzling, however, is the heart-rate monitor.

At the top right of the screen, you can keep track of your heart rate via a small real-time indicator. The actual sensor is located on the right grip of the controller, so it’s taking the data from the palm of your right hand. For a while I thought it just wasn’t working at all, but then I realised that a thin film was stuck to the sensor, so it needed peeling off for it to function properly. Be careful with that.

Even though it works perfectly, I can’t fathom why the G01 has a heart-rate sensor in the first place. Its function is to essentially fire off an alarm if it detects your heart rate exceeding a certain threshold (which you can alter in the settings, if you wish, and this is in the form of a continuous rumble from the built-in motors. Is it for health purposes? Is it to see how much you’re enjoying your game? Honestly, it feels like the most superfluous addition to a controller I’ve ever seen, and I’d be happy if this is a one-off.

Battery life clocks in at around 20 hours during normal gameplay, which is pretty good, while the G01 also boasts four additional inputs on the back for remapping and macro functions. Key functionality is sadly missing, however, like wake-up support for the Switch 2, a dedicated chat button, NFC, and HD rumble. The motors feel fine, but feedback is going to be pretty basic no matter what game you’re playing – I will admit though, it’s pretty cool that you can actually see them from the outside of the pad.

Finally, the controller itself contains a removable plastic faceplate, and it’s absolutely vile. I don’t like glossy finishes on any controller, but the clear faceplate makes the whole thing look and feel really cheap. Removing it isn’t really a good option either, as it means the rumble motors are completely exposed to human touch, which sounds like a hazard I’m not exactly willing to test out.

Conclusion

It's important to remember with the RG G01 that its likely aimed toward PC and Android users first and foremost, so while it's perfectly functional as a Switch controller, it's not built with Nintendo's system in mind. So you're not getting the ABXY buttons in the correct layout, and nor are you getting key Switch 2 functionality like a chat button and wake-up support.

Even with that in mind, the G01 is a really weird controller and I'm not really sure who it's for. The heart rate functionality feels superfluous at best, while the clear plastic faceplate makes the whole thing look and feel much cheaper than it's already-affordable price. You could do worse, but there are also much, much better options out there.

Capacitive analogue sticks should keep drifting at bay

Built-in screen makes changing settings a breeze

Microswitch buttons feel responsive and satisfying

Very affordable Heart rate monitor is a puzzling addition

Function button layout is suboptimal

ABXY buttons can't be physically changed from Xbox layout

Clear plastic faceplate looks horrendous

No wake-up support, chat button, HD rumble, or NFC

Average 5/10

The samples used in this review was provided by Anbernic.