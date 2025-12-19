It was almost exactly a year ago that we first heard about Dave The Diver's 'In the Jungle' DLC at The Game Awards 2024. We got a brief look at the expansion in the November Xbox Showcase, but today, developer MINTROCKET has fully lifted the lid on what we can expect.

In a new 'Dev Dive' video, the team gives us our best look yet at the upcoming DLC, which apparently adds roughly 10 hours of gameplay to the already beefy base game.

We get to see the jungle village of Utara, complete with its own real-time day/night cycle, where Dave can converse with the locals, freely dive into the freshwater lake, and gather resources. It still feels a bit strange to see Dave move in a 3D plane, but the whole thing looks really rather sweet. This locale is also home to Bancho's Grill, a new restaurant to keep everyone happy.

The trailer also gives us a closer look at Dave's new diving spot, and his fresh transforming 'Jungle Gun' weapon to fend off the beasties therein.

It promises to be quite the expansion when it arrives on Switch and Switch 2 at some point next year. MINTROCKET still hasn't shared a precise date, but we'll be keeping an eye out over the coming months for more information.