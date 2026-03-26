Accessory manufacturer CRKD, perhaps best known for the Nitro Deck and its range of guitar controllers, has revealed a new premium pad compatible with the Switch 1 and 2.

The ULT PRO (for goodness' sake, another pad with the word 'Pro' in the name *flips desk*) is due to start shipping from June 2026 at a price of $69.99 / €79.99 / £64.99 / A$129.99. Available in two colours – Smoke Black and Pal Grey, the former of which is also available on PC – the pad will boast TMR joysticks, multiple connectivity via Bluetooth, dongle and cable, adjustable rumble, motion control, swappable D-pad, and more.

It's a handsome-looking device, and we're particularly enamoured with the Pal Grey model; kinda looks like an OG Xbox 360 controller, right? We're just not sure about the function buttons in the middle. There are four in total, but it looks like you activate them by toggling two buttons up and down. Weird. We'll have to get our hands on one of these and see how it holds up.

You also get a charging dock, so yay! it looks very similar to the dock included with 8BitDo's Pro 3 (see? another 'Pro), so it should make your life easier by maintaining charge while you're not playing. Another thing we'll need to check, however, is whether there is any wake-up support for the Switch 2. Usually these companies like to shout loud and proud about this particular feature, so it's absence is rather telling.

Here's a peek at all of the key features:

• Zero Stick Drift – powered by precision TMR Thumbsticks

• Built for Comfort – ergonomic form factor designed for extended gaming sessions

• 2.4GHz Wireless Connectivity – ultra-low latency play via included dongle

• Bluetooth® – easy pairing with Switch, PC, Mobile, Tablets, Smart TV’s & the CRKD App

• USB-C Wired Mode – low latency wired gameplay with simultaneous charging

• 1000Hz Polling Rate (PC Mode) – ultra-responsive wired performance for competitive play

• Six Extra Remappable Buttons – four back buttons and two shoulder-zone inputs

• Programmable Buttons – remap any button or create custom macros

• Dual Four-Way Toggle Buttons – quick access to system functions.

• Trigger Toggle System – switch between short click or longer smooth trigger travel.

• Adjustable Rumble – wide dynamic frequency range for a more immersive experience

• Swappable Stick Tops – personalize grip and replace worn Thumbsticks

• Swappable D-Pad – tailor to your playstyle or preferred appearance

• Profile Presets – create and store multiple controller configurations

• No Deadzone Mode – fine-tune stick sensitivity and responsiveness

• Turbo Function – automate repeated button inputs

• Platform Slider – quickly switch between connected devices

• Rechargeable Battery – integrated battery for wireless play

• Charging Dock Included – convenient charging and display solution

• CRKD Companion App – Add to your collection & control adjustable features

CRKD has also revealed the new Atom+, a teeny-weeny Bluetooth controller also compatible with Switch 1 and 2. Like the ULT PRO, it will also come with its own TMR sticks while being billed as the perfect extra controller to take on-the-go.