We've had mixed opinions on the CRKD Nitro Deck for the Switch, but now the company has come out swinging with a brand new iteration – and it's compatible with both Switch and Switch 2.

The Nitro Deck 2 starts shipping in Spring 2026 and looks to be a significant upgrade over the previous model. It seems the company has the Switch 2 in mind with this new product, but those still on the original Switch can still get in on the action. You'll just need to utilise the additional centrepiece to make up for the height difference, while turning the dial on the back to decrease the length of the chassis.

Otherwise, the Deck 2 has offset analogue sticks which, for the first time, aren't situation directly above and below the d-pad and face buttons. They utilise capacitor-based technology are said to be free from potential drifting issues. It also features additional back buttons, adjustable deadzones, turbo mode, and more.

The d-pad design and stick tops can also be swapped out, but be mindful that these additional parts are sold separately.

Pricing is confirmed at £89.99 for the Nitro Deck 2 itself, while any addition d-pad/stick packs are £19.99 each. Pre-orders are available now via the CRKD website.