As part of this year's MAR10 Day celebrations, Nintendo's music app for Switch Online subscribers has today added the Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury soundtrack.

This title was released on the Switch in 2021 and more recently received a free Switch 2 update. The soundtrack includes 106 tracks in total and has a runtime of 2 hours and 34 minutes.

The composers involved in 3D World include Mahito Yokota, Toru Minegishi, Yasuaki Iwata and Koji Kondo, with Daisuke Matsuoka and James Phillipsen helping out with Bowser's Fury.

Once again, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription to listen to this album on the Nintendo Music app.

If you haven't already revisited this two-in-one release on the Switch 2, it contains visual and frame rate optimisations, HDR for Bowser's Fury, and a few other updates.