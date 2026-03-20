Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection launched for the Switch 2 and multiple other platforms, and Capcom is eager to know what fans think about the latest entry in this spin-off series.

If you fill out this survey, you'll receive a digital wallpaper for mobile and PC, which you can see below. Capcom mentions how it also plans to offer the next survey for this game in "around three months", so be on the lookout for that!

"Share your thoughts on #MHStories3 with us in this first user survey, and get a digital wallpaper! We'll be sharing the next survey in around three months, so stay tuned." http://bit.ly/MHST3Survey1

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As for the questions on this survey, you'll be asked things like if you've bought the game yet, what games you've played in the series, what version you purchased, if you've completed it yet, and how many hours you've played. There is also a written segment where you can mention what you liked and disliked about the game.

If you want to find out more about the Switch 2 version of Monster Hunter Stories 3, check out our review. There's also a demo available on the eShop and your save data will carry over to the full game.