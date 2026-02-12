Lego's new Pokémon sets are right around the corner, launching on 27th February 2026, A.K.A. Pokémon Day.

If you're a little unsure as to whether these sets are right for you, Lego reviewer Tiago Catarino has recently got his hands on every available product, including Eevee, Pikachu, and Charizard/Venusaur/Blastoise.

If that's not enough, we also get a good look at the pre-order bonus Kanto Badge set, and the Lego Insiders Mini Pokémon Center set. There are other videos available online for each individual set, but this is one gives us a glimpse at all of them in one go – nice.

It's a pretty decent showcase of the new sets, overall. For example, we're pretty confident that the PIkachu set (£179.99 / $199.99) just isn't for us – it just looks a bit weird, don't you think? The Starter Evolutions looks pretty incredible, but you'd expect that for the ludicrous price of £579.99 / $649.99, right?

Eevee looks okay though, and at £54.99 / $59.99, it's definitely on the more affordable end of the scale. Though to be honest, referring to any Lego set as "affordable" is probably a bit of a stretch these days.

Meanwhile, you can also pre-order the new Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle set right now for £99.99. Tiago Catarino also got his hands on this set recently, and we have to admit, it looks pretty sweet.