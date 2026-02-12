Lego's new Pokémon sets are right around the corner, launching on 27th February 2026, A.K.A. Pokémon Day.

If you're a little unsure as to whether these sets are right for you, Lego reviewer Tiago Catarino has recently got his hands on every available product, including Eevee, Pikachu, and Charizard/Venusaur/Blastoise.

If that's not enough, we also get a good look at the pre-order bonus Kanto Badge set, and the Lego Insiders Mini Pokémon Center set. There are other videos available online for each individual set, but this is one gives us a glimpse at all of them in one go – nice.

YouTube VideoWatch on YouTube

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

It's a pretty decent showcase of the new sets, overall. For example, we're pretty confident that the PIkachu set (£179.99 / $199.99) just isn't for us – it just looks a bit weird, don't you think? The Starter Evolutions looks pretty incredible, but you'd expect that for the ludicrous price of £579.99 / $649.99, right?

Eevee looks okay though, and at £54.99 / $59.99, it's definitely on the more affordable end of the scale. Though to be honest, referring to any Lego set as "affordable" is probably a bit of a stretch these days.

Meanwhile, you can also pre-order the new Ocarina of Time - The Final Battle set right now for £99.99. Tiago Catarino also got his hands on this set recently, and we have to admit, it looks pretty sweet.

What do you make of these new Lego Pokémon sets? Will you be grabbing any of them? Share your thoughts with a comment in the usual place.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

[source youtube.com]