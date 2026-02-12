As part of Blizzard's 30th anniversary spotlight broadcast for the Diablo series this week, it has surprised fans with the release of brand new paid DLC for Diablo II: Resurrected.

It's called Reign of the Warlock and is available today from the Switch eShop for $24.99 or your regional equivalent. It introduces the Warlock class and much more. Here's a bit about this new class and you can check out the official gameplay trailer above.

"Hell rises once more in Reign of the Warlock, a transformative DLC for Diablo II: Resurrected. Rediscover the iconic story, gameplay, and challenge that defined the original, now enhanced with additional content and an expanded endgame.

"Wield forbidden magic as the Warlock, a new class forged from demonic pacts and Hell itself. Discover new builds with brand new items, sets, and runewords. Explore dynamic Terror Zones, face the Colossal Ancients in a ultimate endgame encounter, and experience modernized quality-of-life upgrades."

To add to this, the DLC also introduces updated Endgame features, 30+ new items (including uniques, runewords and more), and an enhanced stash and loot tracking. You can get the full rundown about this massive update on Blizzard's official website.

This follows Blizzard's recent spotlight broadcast for Overwatch 2, where it lifted the lid on new heroes and also announced it would be dropping the number from the game's sequel.