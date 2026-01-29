It's been a cracking start to the year for Nintendo-themed LEGO sets, and one of the builds we're the most excited about is the upcoming 'Final Battle' diorama, inspired by The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time's grand finale.

The set itself launches on 1st March 2026 for £99.99 / $129.99, packing in three Minifigures for Link, Zelda and Ganondorf, plus a big 'mech' build for ol' boar-form Ganon. Naturally, there are a handful of little easter eggs sprinkled in for fans as well, like a tiny Navi that accompanies Link in his airborne pose, and a hidden Megaton Hammer in the ruins of Ganondorf's Castle.

Before it hits store shelves, however, LEGO reviewer Tiago Catarino has gone hands-on with the set and provided a five-minute deep dive into its intricacies to give us our best look at it yet. The video provides a closer look at the stunning Zelda and Ganon Minifigs (the Link remains the same from the Deku Tree set), and the big Ganondorf build.

It also lets us get up close and personal with the diorama design itself, showcasing the castle backdrop without any of the characters in it, and the secret 'trapdoor' hatch from which Ganondorf can spring out for a surprise attack.

All in all, it looks really rather neat — and not as pricey as we'd expect, after seeing the Deku Tree and recently-revealed Pokémon sets. Gosh, we're going to have to clear some shelf space, aren't we?