Wishfully Studios and Thunderful's cinematic puzzle/platforming sequel, Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf, has looked more stunning with every gameplay reveal. Its latest trailer is no exception, of course, but this one comes with a bonus bit of info: a release date.

Yes, it has been revealed that Children of the Leaf will leap onto Switch and Switch 2 on 5th March 2026 — that's just one month away! What's more, the developer has confirmed that a free demo is in the pipeline too, arriving on PC, PlayStation and Xbox on 11th Feb, and on Switch and Switch 2 at a "later date".

The release date trailer showcases even more puzzle platforming in action, with those visuals once again being the star of the show. Previous gameplay showcases have highlighted Lana's cute companion, Mui, and its transforming abilities, and we get to see a little more here, with the little guy taking on the form of a fish and a flying insect, piloting robots, and channelling electrical currents — way to go, Mui!

Here's a brief rundown of the game's setup and a handful of screenshots:

As greed and power divide the tribes of their home planet, Lana and her loyal companion Mui must stand together against the forces reshaping their world - struggling not just for survival, but for the very soul of their home. Embark on an unforgettable cinematic puzzle journey across Novo, where ancient mysteries and new threats will test your wits, challenge Lana’s unbreakable bond with Mui, and guide her toward her destiny.

Prepare to explore an expanded story, tackle challenging new puzzles, and master evolved companion mechanics - all brought to life by breathtaking hand-painted environments and a sweeping orchestral soundtrack.

We'll be excited to see what this one holds when it arrives on Switch and Switch 2 next month — hopefully we don't have to wait too long for the demo, either. We had a great time with its predecessor back in 2024, calling it "a treat for the long-suffering cinematic platforming fan" in our review.