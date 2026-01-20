Wishfully Studios' sublime debut, Planet of Lana, brought some top-notch puzzle/platforming action to Switch back in April 2024. Indeed, we went so far as to give this beautiful-looking cinematic adventure a rather splendid 8/10 back at launch.

Now, its Swedish dev, alongside publisher Thunderful Games (now majority owned by Atari), has dropped a full 10 minutes of unedited gameplay footage from the game's soon-to-be-released sequel, the cunningly titled Planet of Lana 2: Children of the Leaf. Oh yes.

You can check out the video above, and we've got to say, rather unsurprisingly, it's looking like something we'll want to be playing as soon as it drops, on both Switch consoles, sometime in 2026. Keeping its predecessor's stylish sci-fi tone, the trailer shows off a game that will surely look fantastic in handheld mode on either Switch.

The original Planet of Lana made amazingly good use of its sci-fi setting and its gorgeous art-stylings to hammer home an emotional, absorbing and otherworldly tale, which also has its fair share of very good puzzles and platforming to keep you busy.

You know the score if you've played cinematic games of this ilk before, your Icos, Insides, and Another Worlds. Lots of running in fabulously animated fashion, basically, whilst avoiding death and making peace with the fact you have little in the way of defence. Relaxing!

Liking the look of Planet of Lana 2? Played the first game? Let us know your thoughts!