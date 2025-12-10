Puzzle platformer Planet of Lana launched on Switch last year, and we were particularly enamoured by it. Developer Wishfully quickly followed it up with the announcement of a sequel, 'Children of the Leaf', and the latest gameplay trailer promises it will be every bit as cute as we'd hope.

Revealed during yesterday's Unity Awards Showcase, the 'Say hello to the Roller' trailer introduces us to one of the many cute creatures you'll encounter on Lana and Mui's journey, one that possesses a particularly sticky set of skills.

Using Mui's transforming abilities, these cute fluff balls can stick to walls and ceilings, leave flammable trails, and roll along narrow corridors undetected. They are also really freaking cute, which is always a bonus — just try not to become too attached to them by the end of the trailer, you have been warned.

We still don't have an official release date for Planet of Lana 2 just yet, though Wishfully and Thunderful have confirmed that it'll be coming our way at some point in early 2026. That leaves you a good bit of time to catch up on its predecessor, if you haven't already, which we described as "a treat for the long-suffering cinematic platforming fan – perhaps even destined to join that short list of classics" in our review.