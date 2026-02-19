At the end of last year, the popular farming and lifestyle sim Stardew Valley got released on the Nintendo Switch 2 in the US.

The creator ConcernedApe has now rolled out the first major update for the title in 2026. It's a bug fix patch addressing multiple issues, including some improvements to mouse mode on Switch 2 and some fixes for GameShare.

Here is the full rundown via social media:

Stardew Valley - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Update (19th February 2026)

- Fix for bug where crafting certain items could remove incorrect ingredients from the inventory.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

- Improved mouse mode on Switch 2, with the option to disable it entirely. - Fixed some graphics corruption in Switch 2 GameShare. - Ensure network maintenance messages appear on co-op startup. - Obey parental controls when joining Switch 2 GameShare sessions.

ConcernedApe also notes how there is a patch for the game on the original Switch which fixes the same crafting bug.

The game's creator has also provided an update on the European and Japanese release of Stardew Valley: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. These regions will apparently receive the game and upgrade on their respective eShops in "a few weeks". The bug fix patch above will also be included.

If you are eager to jump into the Switch 2 Edition, you can download the game or the upgrade from the North American eShop right now. To find out more about the Switch 2 Edition, be sure to check out our review, if you haven't already.