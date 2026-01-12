Splatoon 3's Splatfests might not come as thick and fast as they used to these days, but it's still a wild ride when a new event rolls into town.

At least, that's what we found this weekend, when the latest 'Frosty Fest' celebration arrived in the Splatlands and crowned yet another Splatfest champ.

It was Team Solo that walked away with the win in this year's battle of 'Who do you spend the holidays with?', snatching up 460p after a tough weekend of battling. Team Friends narrowly missed out on the gold with their respectable 410p and the less said about Team Family, the better (they finished on 0p, oop).

Thanks to everyone that participated, and be sure to claim your super sea snails in the plaza! The Frosty Fest has finished, and Team Solo has emerged on top with a 460p win!Thanks to everyone that participated, and be sure to claim your super sea snails in the plaza! pic.twitter.com/BEBjeSXfb2 January 12, 2026

Well, that's Frosty Fest sorted for another year — remember to collect your Super Sea Snails from the plaza if you took part. As far as we know, these seasonal events should continue throughout the rest of 2026 (see you all for 'Spring Fest' in a couple of months, then), that is, unless the as-yet-undated Splatoon Raiders brings things to a halt whenever it launches on Switch 2.

Earlier this year, a surprise Switch 2 listing for Splatoon 3 cropped up on the European age rating board PEGI, sparking rumours that the 2022 shooter may soon return in a swanky new package. Nintendo's yet to confirm any of this, of course, but we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for more updates down the line.