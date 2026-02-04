With the Switch 2 now in full swing, you'd think that Nintendo would be shifting its focus over to the new console and largely leaving the original Switch behind. Well, thankfully, in addition to brand-new upcoming titles like Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream and Rhythm Heaven Groove, Nintendo has also introduced some hefty free updates for the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3.

When questioned about this decision during Nintendo's recent financials Q&A session, president Shuntaro Furukawa explained that it was crucial to maintain positive contact with original Switch owners by introducing new content for popular titles. This allows them to remain within the Switch ecosystem while they ponder upgrading to the Switch 2 in their own time.

Here's what Furukawa said (translated via Google):

"In January, we released a free update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons and the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. Since the update, many consumers have been playing the game, including some who had been away for a while but have returned to the game. We've also seen an increase in the number of people revisiting Animal Crossing: New Horizons on the Switch 2, so we believe we've started the year on a good note. "To popularize a new platform, it's necessary to regularly release new titles. Additionally, as we transition from Switch to Switch 2 over the next several years, we believe it's extremely important to maintain contact with consumers who already own Nintendo consoles. "In that sense, we wanted to update Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Splatoon 3, which have been big sellers on the Switch, at this time to allow more people to play them on the Switch, and create a flow that allows customers to switch to the Switch 2 at their own convenience, such as when new titles that interest them are released. From this perspective, we believe that updating the software for the Switch, which has a large number of units in use, is meaningful in order to maintain operation and encourage people to play again."

We'll update this post when Nintendo posts the English translation of the Q&A later this week, but Furukawa's answer seems pretty straightforward, right? Keep current Switch owners engaged and aware while the company transitions over to the Switch 2 – simple!

Naturally, Nintendo will eventually begin to wind down support for the Switch entirely, but we imagine it'll keep a close eye on how many owners will move over to the Switch 2 over the next year or two. The Switch has a ridiculously large install base, so Nintendo will be keen to stay in customers' good books.