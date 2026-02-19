Rumours that Monster Hunter Wilds is Switch 2-bound have been circling like an aggroed Rathalos for a while now, and datamining late last year suggested a Nintendo version of the 2025 game isn't far off, with more recent efforts uncovering evidence of docked and handheld mode performance presets.

Well, according to Lener30 on Reddit (thanks, VGC), there's a little more than a line of code pointing to a port this time. This time, a "Tutorial image for Local Communication" has apparently been found and (as posted by Universo Nintendo's Necro Felipe) that sure isn't Sony or Microsoft hardware:

Pinches of salt and all that — and Capcom is obviously keeping quiet — but assuming it's legit, that's a smoking gun and a half. "Interestingly enough they scrubbed all the text mentions of the NSW2 Version," says Lener30.

Monster Hunter Rise was a big hit on Switch, of course, but if you haven't been keeping track of Monster Hunter happenings outside the realm of Nintendo systems, Wilds launched back in February 2025 and became the fastest-selling game in Capcom's history.

It went down well with critics, too, although not quite as well as 2018's World; the latter is sitting on a "Generally Favourable" 88 on Metacritic versus the "Universal Acclaim" of World's 90.

If you want to find out more about why these Wilds rumours are exciting, check out the review from our friends over at Push Square, and let us know below if you're preparing to go, ahem, wild for Wilds on Switch 2.

