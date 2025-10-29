Capcom has today shared its latest financial results for Q2 of FY2025/26, and the software sales numbers have left us rubbing our eyes and pulling a double take — is that the four-year-old Monster Hunter Rise putting up more new sales than Monster Hunter Wilds?

The answer is yes, yes it is. As noted by our friends over at Push Square, there's a rather amusing wrinkle in the studio's Digital Contents Unit Sales Ranking this time around. Series newbie Monster Hunter Wilds — which shifted 10 million units in its record-breaking opening weeks, let's not forget — is at the bottom of the pile with 637,000 sales in the first half of the fiscal year, while Rise is one spot above it with 643,000 sales.

That might not be a huge gap on paper, but it's exacerbated when we look at Q2 in isolation. Of those 637,000 sales, 477,000 came in Q1, meaning Wilds only shifted an additional 160,000 copies in the months since. Rise, on the flip side, managed 254,000 sales in the same period — a slight decline from the 389,000 sold in Q1, but what do you expect, it's four years old.

As you can see, the two Monster Hunters sit firmly at the bottom of the pile, outsold by the likes of Street Fighter 6 (which put up 547,000 sales in Q2) and Resident Evil Village, which actually sold the most units in Q2 (643,000), despite still falling behind Devil May Cry 5 on the fiscal year as a whole.

Of course, there are a bunch of reasons why Wilds might be falling behind Rise, despite being the much newer of the two — the latter's availability on more platforms and readily available bonus content, for example — but it's still kind of crazy to see how much the sales have dropped off after Capcom's stellar launch earlier this year.

You'll notice that a bunch of the titles in the above list will be making their way to Switch 2 before the fiscal year is up (Resident Evil VII and Village will join Requiem on the hybrid on 27th February), so it'll be interesting to see what that does to the total unit sales. Outside of that, we'll be keeping our fingers crossed for news of mainline MonHun coming our way at some point in the future.