Last week's PlayStation State of Play brought us the welcome news that Rayman is back, thanks to the Digital Eclipse-developed Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition. And for the once-iconic platforming legends, it seems this is just the beginning.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has told Variety that Rayman, who debuted back in 1995, "is a landmark franchise for Ubisoft and holds a special place in my heart".

The recent Anniversary Edition is apparently just "the first step in the brand’s comeback". And Guillemot says that, with this rerelease, it's "inspiring to see players continue to embrace Rayman’s unique charm and enduring appeal".

The future seems bright for the character, then, as Guillemot states that "we're always exploring how our iconic franchises can evolve and reinvent themselves" and, with Rayman in particular, "We can’t share details today, but we’re looking forward to talking more about Rayman soon."

So, expect some kind of news in the future. What that will be, we have no idea, but we're glad to see the icon return, especially after going so quiet after the numerous ports of the outstanding Rayman: Legends and his appearance in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope DLC.

As for the now, Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition is centre stage, and this digital museum includes playable versions of the PlayStation, Atari Jaguar, MS-DOS, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance releases of the original, extra levels from Rayman Designer, Rayman 60 Levels, and Rayman By His Fans, and a playable prototype of the cancelled SNES release.

Some early impressions haven't been too kind to the game, with reports of bugs and a "reimagined" soundtrack that fans say is inferior to the PS original. Apparently Ubisoft is looking into a way of allowing players to swap between the old and new music, so stay tuned.

The full Variety interview (linked up top and below) also covers some of the recent controversies surrounding the French video game publisher and developer, including the cancellation of six major projects and strike action across the company in the wake of mass company layoffs and restructuring.

While the Assassin's Creed franchise apparently "overperformed" last quarter, Ubisoft is very much under the microscope in the industry after a tumultuous few years. Whether Rayman can weather the storm remains to be seen.

What do you want to see next for Rayman? Do you want more remasters or would you like a brand new game? Punch down in the comments and let us know.