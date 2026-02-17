Rayman officially made a return on the Switch and multiple other platforms last week with the release of Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition.

While many fans are glad to see this iconic video game character return, as highlighted by our colleagues at Push Square, some of them aren't so happy about the original soundtrack getting swapped out for a "reimagined" version, composed by Christophe Héral (known for his work on Rayman Legends and Rayman Origins). There's not even an option to toggle between the two albums.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

Now, as reported by GamesRadar+, a Ubisoft employee has apparently responded to a fan suggestion via Discord about "adding an option to have the old music again" and claims the "proper team will have a look at this". This could also come down to who holds the rights to the music, as noted by Push Square.

Although there have been reports that future on work on the 30th Anniversary Edition wouldn't be happening, as our pals at Pure Xbox highlighted, a Ubisoft employee on Reddit has supposedly "shot down" these claims. They noted how previous messages provided to customers were "likely a mistake" and have also reiterated how the company was already monitoring feedback about the OST and other issues.

So, hopefully, there's still a chance of the original soundtrack returning in some capacity in a future update. Although the main composer Rémi Gazel passed away in 2019, his name does appear in the 30th Anniversary Edition credits.