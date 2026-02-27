Timed in with Pokémon's 30th anniversary is the release of Pokémon Pokopia, arriving exclusively on the Switch 2 next week.

Following a Nintendo Treehouse segment for the title earlier this week, preloads for this "relaxing life simulation game" have now gone live on the Switch eShop. If you have already pre-ordered the digital version, you can expect to see the icon pop up on the Switch 2 home menu.

Here's a look at this icon, courtesy of Serebii.net:

Once again, it's priced at $69.99 / £66.99 and is releasing on 5th March 2026, so we're a week out from this new Pokémon experience.

If you didn't catch Nintendo's Treehouse segment earlier this week featuring Pokémon Pokopia, it showed off the game's single player, multiplayer, Ditto's transformation skills, as well as the many crafting abilities.

To celebrate this upcoming release, the mobile title Pokémon GO will be running a special event between 10th March and 16th March, adding costume Dittos. These Ditto will also change into different Pokémon during the event.

You can find out a little more about this upcoming release in our own preview here on Nintendo Life. In some other 30th anniversary news, Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen return today, and a Pokémon Presents broadcast is taking place.