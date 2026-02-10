Pokémon banks an insane amount every year, so it can afford to splash some cash from time to time. If you are wondering how much yesterday's Super Bowl LX commercial cost, according to multiple reports, it's estimated to have required "at least $16 million" for just a single minute.

As noted by ScreenRant, this doesn't even factor in the "price of the ad itself, filming, and animating the Pokémon". And then there were mega stars such as Lady Gaga on display, who probably cost an arm and a leg to hire.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube842k

While this amount of coin might not seem like a big deal in the context of the Super Bowl (or modern marketing budgets), as some Pokémon fans have been quick to point out, this estimate could potentially put this single ad spot around the development cost of one of the mainline video game entries. Of course, the Pokémon games also get a lot of advertising.

But hey - Pokémon reportedly remains out in front as the highest-grossing media franchise of all-time, with the series transcending the video games. And this is the 30th anniversary we're talking about here!

The Pokémon Company has already announced it will be celebrating this very special occasion in many different ways, including the release of a brand-new LEGO line later this month. Heck, TIME Magazine is even releasing a special trio of Pokémon covers, and we're sure we'll see some exciting announcements on Pokémon Day this year.