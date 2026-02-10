It's a new week, and it means Nintendo has updated its mobile music application with another video game soundtrack. This time, it's the album from the 2020 Switch release Paper Mario: The Origami King.

According to the app, 263 tracks have been added and there's a runtime of more than 11 hours! Nintendo notes how the tracklist includes songs such as "Red Streamer Battle, Autumn Mountain, and more". It joins the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door GameCube album, which is already available on the app.

Origami King had a whole host of composers including Shoh Murakami, Yoshiaki Kimura, Hiroki Morishita and Fumihiro Isobe, and it was led by Yoshito Sekigawa (who helped compose the original Thousand-Year Door GameCube title and has also worked on multiple other Paper Mario games since then).

To access this album update on the Nintendo Music app, you'll need to have an active (and paid) Switch Online membership. You can find out more about the weekly Nintendo Music updates and this particular Paper Mario game in our existing coverage here on Nintendo Life.

If you haven't already played this entry, we gave it eight out of ten stars, calling it one of the funniest games in the series: