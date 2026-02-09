The Pokémon Company has officially launched its 'What's Your Favourite' campaign as part of Pokémon's 30th anniversary celebrations.

Kicking off during the Super Bowl LX game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, the ad features singer Lady Gaga alongside Trevor Noah, Jisoo, Charles Leclerc, Lamine Yamal, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, and Young Miko as they reveal their favourite Pokémon from the series.

Lady Gaga's choice, as expected, is Jigglypuff, famed for its singing abilities ("in be4 jokes about Gaga sending people to sleep") The two even perform a short yet charming duet together to sing Jigglypuff's song, and it's clearly got the YouTube comments in a flurry of excitement, with one user stating "LADY GAGA SINGING WITH JIGGLYPUFF MY LIFE IS MADE". Ours too.

Overall, it's a fun little ad, though arguably not what more hardcore fans want to see from the 30th anniversary celebrations. We daresay that most folks have got their fingers crossed for a release of the original Game Boy / GBA games for Nintendo Switch Online.

The 20th anniversary saw the launch of several OG titles for the 3DS on 27th February 2016, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye out for something similar later this month.