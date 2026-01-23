With Pokémon Legends: Z-A's Sceptile-focused season coming to an end, The Pokémon Company has shared some extra details on what's next for the Ranked Battle scene, including the all-important start date and rewards.

Ranked Battle Season 6 kicks off on 29th January and will be sticking around until 19th February. In that time, those who reach Rank S will be rewarded with a Swampertite Mega Stone, which is capable of giving your Swampert a Mega Evolution makeover.

Returning Mega Stones from previous seasons will also be up for rewards this time around, with Greninjite, Delphoxite, Chesnaughtite, Baxcalibrite, and Sceptilite cropping up as rewards from Rank Y through to Rank U.

Here's the exact time that Season 6 kicks off in your region:

<time style="list">29th January 6am UTC</time>

You'll only be able to enter Pokémon numbered 001-232 in the Lumiose Pokédex and 001-132 in the Hyperspace Pokédex for this season, all of which will be set to level 50 for Ranked Battles. On top of that, your team can only contain one of the following special 'mon:

Xerneas

Yveltal

Zygarde

Mewtwo

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

For a rundown of all the current season's rewards and a complete list of previous events, check out our Ranked Battle Season guide below.