Moon Studios, developer of the platforming Metroidvanias Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps, is busy working on its upcoming action RPG No Rest for the Wicked. But in a new interview with Game Informer, the developer revealed that it has some "ideas" for a future Ori 3.

Talking to co-founder Gennadiy Korol and CEO and creative director Thomas Mahler, Game Informer asked about the potential for a third game in the Ori series. Korol answered first, stating that the team "were pretty happy with where it left off," and that the two games formed "a complete story."

But Mahler jumped in to admit that he "has some ideas" for a third Ori game: "I have a title for it already [...] but so far, right now, we are completely focused on No Rest for the Wicked for the time being." Understandable, given that No Rest for the Wicked's Early Access launch is fast approaching, but it's nice to hear that Ori isn't completely off the table. Even if this revelation surprised Korol during the interview.

No Rest for the Wicked isn't coming to Switch, but you can pick up the two Ori games on the hybrid console now. And they're both excellent, emotionally evocative adventures that are well worth checking out. Perhaps we will get that third game sometime in the future...