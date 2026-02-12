The Nintendo Today! app has been updated to introduce a new widget. Hold up now folks, don't get too excited, sit yourselves down.

As described in the official patch notes (thanks, Nintendo Everything), the new widget is a "compact size equivalent to four icons", so it's not going to take up a massive chunk of space on your home screen. Naturally, all you need to do is update the app via the Play Store/App Store, and you'll be good to go.

- Added a new size to the calendar widget.

- We’ve added a compact size equivalent to four icons to the daily rotating calendar widgets featuring various characters.

In addition, Tomodachi Life can now be selected as a game series you're interested in. To do this, navigate to your account settings screen on the bottom right, tap on 'Home', then 'Your Favourite Characters/Game Series'.

With the impending release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on 16th April 2026, this might be a good way to keep up to date on minor announcements or videos. Of course, we'll be covering any larger announcements right here on Nintendo Life too.