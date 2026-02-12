Nintendo Today!
Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Today! app has been updated to introduce a new widget. Hold up now folks, don't get too excited, sit yourselves down.

As described in the official patch notes (thanks, Nintendo Everything), the new widget is a "compact size equivalent to four icons", so it's not going to take up a massive chunk of space on your home screen. Naturally, all you need to do is update the app via the Play Store/App Store, and you'll be good to go.

- Added a new size to the calendar widget.
- We’ve added a compact size equivalent to four icons to the daily rotating calendar widgets featuring various characters.

In addition, Tomodachi Life can now be selected as a game series you're interested in. To do this, navigate to your account settings screen on the bottom right, tap on 'Home', then 'Your Favourite Characters/Game Series'.

With the impending release of Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on 16th April 2026, this might be a good way to keep up to date on minor announcements or videos. Of course, we'll be covering any larger announcements right here on Nintendo Life too.

Do you use Nintendo Today! often? Do you pack your home screen with lots of widgets, or do you prefer things to be clean and simple? Let us know.

[source nintendoeverything.com]