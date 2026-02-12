Almost 13 years to the day after Tomodachi Life first launched on 3DS, the quirky, Mii-filled life sim is getting a Switch sequel: Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

If you're sure what a Tomodachi Life is...we're impressed you found this page, to be honest. Head over to our round-up of the January Nintendo Direct devoted exclusively to the game if you want to catch up.

Launching on 16th April 2026, we've rounded up a selection of best Tomodachi Life pre-order deals in this guide, including any pre-order bonuses and gifts being offered by Nintendo and retailers in the US and UK.

Pre-order Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream

Here is a selection of retailers offering Tomodachi Life Switch pre-orders. Remember, this is a Switch 1 game, but it will work perfectly on a Switch 2, too.

My Nintendo Store in the UK has a magnetic photo frame bonus gift available with all pre-orders. We'll update this guide if bonuses at other retailers pop up between now and launch.

Pre-order Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream with eShop Credit

Alternatively, if you're looking to go digital, you can top up your eShop credit here. Just make sure to apply the credit to the account you're using to purchase the game!

(And if you've got some old Game Vouchers to redeem, remember that Tomodachi Life is one of the games you can get.)

Will you be living the dream come Apriltime? Let us know below.