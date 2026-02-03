Following a special Nintendo Direct broadcast last week for Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, Nintendo is now celebrating the series on its music app this week with the release of the 3DS soundtrack.

This 3DS Tomodachi Life game was locally released in 2014. The soundtrack contains a whopping 210 tracks, with a runtime of 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Nintendo: "Oh Mii oh my! Songs from the Nintendo 3DS game Tomodachi Life are now available on the Nintendo Music app... Featuring tracks such as Afternoon on the Island, Mii Apartments, and more."

It was composed by Daisuke Matsuoka (who was recently credited for music in Donkey Kong Bananza) and former Nintendo composer Asuka Itō, who contributed to multiple other Nintendo projects throughout the 3DS generation.

As usual, you'll need to have an active Switch Online subscription to listen to the soundtrack on the Nintendo Music mobile app. If you didn't catch last week's Direct about the new Switch game, be sure to check out our previous coverage. This new title launches this April.