Hideki Kamiya, the legendary game developer behind titles like Resident Evil 2, Bayonetta, and Viewtiful Joe, is getting his own book.

Titled 'The World of Hideki Kamiya', the book is currently only confirmed for release in Japan on 2nd April 2026, but we'll be keeping a close eye on a potential western release. Naturally, it will cover Kamiya's career, with the creator providing his own thoughts on some of the games he's made over the years.

Not only that, but you can also expect to find over 100 examples of concept art from his games. Heck, even the front cover is an absolute banger, showcasing the likes of Dante from Devil May Cry, Leon and Claire from Resident Evil 2, and Amaterasu from Okami.

Speaking of which, Kamiya is currently hard at work on the official sequel to Okami at his new studio Clovers in collaboration with Capcom. There's no word on when the game might release, but we're very excited to see more.

For now, here's a look at the front cover for The World of Hideki Kamiya:

Fellow game developer Yoko Taro recently commented on Kamiya's penchant for blocking users (or "insects", as Kamiya calls them) on social media. He noted that "it’s a net positive to instil that fear that there are some game creators who do have that edge", praising Kamiya for seemingly taking a stand.