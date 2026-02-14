Ahead of the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in cinemas this April, Fandango's streaming service in the US is currently allowing local residents to watch the original Super Mario Bros. Movie for free!

Yes, leading up to the new movie, the first one is completely "free to watch". There's no subscription required, but there are ads. If you haven't already watched it, here's what we had to say when the movie originally debuted in cinemas in 2023: