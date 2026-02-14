Ahead of the release of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in cinemas this April, Fandango's streaming service in the US is currently allowing local residents to watch the original Super Mario Bros. Movie for free!
Yes, leading up to the new movie, the first one is completely "free to watch". There's no subscription required, but there are ads. If you haven't already watched it, here's what we had to say when the movie originally debuted in cinemas in 2023:
"Directors Horvath and Jelenic have managed to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life in ways 8-bit Super Mario veterans never could have imagined, even if the vision does get a little overstuffed in the process. That being said, the cast of familiar faces, Tyler's clued-in score, and the sheer amount happening in every frame were enough to keep us engaged from start to finish and we are curious to see what lap two inevitably brings."