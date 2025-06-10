A lot of developers have already announced (and released) Switch 2 versions of their existing titles and now Gameloft is joining the club with some news about Disney Dreamlight Valley.

In an announcement on social media, it's confirmed its popular life sim will eventually be making its way across to Nintendo's new hybrid platform. In the same message, it also mentioned how the current Switch version is also compatible with the new system.

"We're happy to announce that the Nintendo Switch version of Disney Dreamlight Valley is compatible with Nintendo Switch 2! Stay tuned for more information on a Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game."

There are no other details about the dedicated Switch 2 release at this stage, but if we hear anything about a paid upgrade path, free update, or something similar for existing Switch players, we'll let you know. This title was originally planned to be free-to-play and ended up releasing as a paid package.

When it originally arrived on the Switch eShop in September 2022, we called it a "relaxing spin on life sims" but also noted how it was "poorly optimized" for the system. Since then, it's received multiple major updates adding new content and experiences.