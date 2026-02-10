AreFans are still speculating as to what exactly Danganronpa 2x2 is — part a remaster and rerelease of the original Danganronpa 2, part a brand new scenario, the game is largely shrouded in mystery. But while we wait for more info (and a firmer 2026 release date), Spike Chunsoft has opened up pre-orders for the physical release of the game.

On both Switch 1 and Switch 2, Danganronpa 2x2 will be getting a standard physical release — stocked at various retailers for $59.99 USD — which appears to include the game fully on the card for Switch 2.

Plus. there's a special collector's edition, appropriately-named the 'Psycho Tropical Vacation Package'. This will set you back $139.99 USD and includes a RSVLTS reversible Psycho Tropical hat, a Kidrobot 3" figure of bother tropical Monokuma and Monomi, an OST which includes remixes of the best tracks from the original game, and a clamshell-style outer box to display your collection in.

In addition, if you pre-order directly from Spike Chunsoft's Shopify page, you'll get a 4" Monokuma Flight Tag.

Canadian store VGP has also opened up pre-orders for the game for $84.99 CAD (or $194.99 CAD for the special edition). European European orders will be handled by Reef Entertainment.

We haven't seen much of Danganronpa 2x2 since its reveal at the September 2025 Nintendo Direct, though it was shown off at the Danganronpa 15th Anniversary Fes: Ultimate Appreciation Festival back in November.

The "all new storyline" being added to this rerelease is reportedly meant to be as long as the base game, which means double the content. And probably double the shenanigans. After Danganronpa V3, anything is possible...

