Publisher Spike Chunsoft has announced that the Danganronpa series has now shipped over 10 million copies worldwide.

Beginning on 25th November, 2010 with the Japanese release of Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc on the PSP, the series has since spawned three mainline entries on multiple platforms (including localised ports of the original) and two spin-off titles.





Your love and support for the Thank you for 10,000,000 sales🥰Your love and support for the #Danganronpa series for the past 15 years is greatly appreciated! pic.twitter.com/NZxpi7lixS December 24, 2025

The latest entry, Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, released for the Switch back in 2021, but fans can look forward to Danganronpa 2x2 on Switch and Switch 2 in 2026, an enhanced version of the second mainline game. It'll retain the same story and characters from the original release while also adding in an extra, alternate story route and improved visuals.

The series creator, Kazutaka Kodaka, has had a busy year, launching The Hundred Line - Last Defense Academy in April to critical acclaim, and SHUTEN ORDER in September, which received a significantly more mixed response.