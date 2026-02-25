Last month, Bandai Namco announced a new Dragon Ball project titled "Age 1000" which is currently set to arrive in 2027.

Fans already had multiple theories about what this new project might actually be, and in an update, it seems it's arguably the most obvious one! Bandai Namco's official Southeast Asia YouTube channel recently added the Age 1000 trailer to a new playlist titled... "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3".

It was spotted by many Dragon Ball fans before the same Bandai Namco YouTube account removed it. As highlighted on social media, it's even got the same artwork revealed alongside "Age 1000".

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is the Age 1000 game announcement - YouTube playlist created by Bandai Namco Southeast Asia www.youtube.com/playlist?lis... — Wario64 (@wario64.bsky.social) 2026-02-22T14:56:37.186Z

Of course, Bandai Namco hasn't confirmed Age 1000 is Xenoverse 3 just yet and the official game title was intended to be revealed at a later date, so it's probably best to treat this as a rumour for now until it's officially announced.

According to last month's announcement, this is a "brand-new" Dragon Ball world featuring "never-before seen" characters by series creator Akira Toriyama, who passed away in 2024. It's been in development for "about 6 to 7 years now including the initial concept phase" and more details will be shared at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026 in April.

Although no platforms have been announced for this new title, Bandai Namco previously released Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 on the Switch.