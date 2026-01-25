The Dragon Ball series is currently celebrating its 40th anniviersary, and as part of a special Dragon Ball Genkidamatsuri event this week, Bandai Namco has shared some video game announcements.

First up, there's "breaking news" regarding the latest project in the works. It's the official announcement of the new game project "AGE 1000". It features a new "never-before-seen world and characters" from the legend and series creator Akira Toriyama.

It's currently "set for 2027", however, no platforms have been revealed at this point in time. Dragon Ball fans can expect more information to be shared at Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2026, taking place between 18th to 19th April this year.

In some other Dragon Ball video game news, Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have announced a new "major" DLC for DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO.

Super Saiyan Bardock, Super Android 17 (GT), Great Demon King Piccolo, and more will be joining the lineup of playable characters! Plus, customizations for skills and outfits, new stages, and a new single player mode are planned to be added! This fabulous DLC is scheduled for release on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and STEAM® in summer 2026, with more details on the Nintendo Switch™ and Nintendo Switch™ 2 release to come!

Ahead of this new DLC, there'll also be some free updates including 'Mission 100' mode (where you take on missions as your favourite characters) and 'Survival Mode'. This content will arrive later on the Switch and Switch 2, with DLC 1 and DLC 2 to arrive first at some point in Winter and Spring 2026.