Late last year, after some rumours, Nintendo teased a new Legend of Zelda-themed Lego set coming in 2026.

Now that we're in the new year, it seems this set might have actually leaked ahead of the official reveal. As previous rumours suggested, it appears to be a diorama based on the final battle between Link, Zelda and Ganondorf in the N64 hit, Ocarina of Time.

According to this latest scoop (via r/Legoleak), it's officially titled '77093 The Final Battle: Ocarina of Time' and will contain 1003 pieces and the three Minifigs. Additionally, Zelda fans will also apparently get Navi the Fairy, a "brick-built" version of Ganon, the Megaton Hammer and some recovery hearts.

It's supposedly priced at $129.99 and will be launching on 1st March 2026. Here's the "first" proper look:

This set would follow on from the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set, which arrived in 2024 for $299.99 and contained 2500 pieces. 2026 also happens to be the 40th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda series, so plenty of announcements are expected.