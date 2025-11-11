Nintendo has released a short teaser video confirming a new Legend of Zelda Lego set in 2026.

There's not a whole lot to go on for now, but it seems to indicate that we'll be getting some sort of incarnation of Ganon. The shadow rising up from the bottom of the screen to confront Lego Link appears to be pretty large and takes the rough shape of the pig-like villain. We wouldn't be surprised to see Ganondorf either, though.

It's likely that the new set will be based on Zelda: Ocarina of Time, with a previous rumour pointing to a potential release in March 2026. The video also showcases what looks to be Navi floating beside Link, and we can also see Zelda herself in the background.

Lego fans can already get their hands on the Great Deku Tree 2-in-1 set, which originally launched in 2024. We gave it a score of 8/10 in our review and said that while "details and nods to the games are plentiful, but with no easy way to convert one to the other, you’re going to have your work cut out for you if you want to get the most out of this one".

We'll be sure to keep an eye out for a proper reveal in the days and weeks to come, but for now, colour us excited!