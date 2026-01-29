Hot on the heels of the Super Mario Galaxy Movie Direct, Nintendo is back with its second showcase of the week, this time focused on all things Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

After being announced back in the March 2025 Direct, Living the Dream has since cropped up again at the September showcase with a 'Spring 2026' release date. It looks expectedly silly, but we still have very little idea of what new stuff it will bring to the table over its 3DS predecessor.

Hopefully, we won't have long until we find out. The Living the Dream Direct promises 20 minutes of info, kicking off on the Nintendo of America YouTube channel (or your regional equivalent) at the following times:

North America: 6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST

6am PST / 7am MST / 8am CST / 9am EST UK/Ire: 2pm GMT

2pm GMT Europe: 3pm CET / 4pm EET

3pm CET / 4pm EET Asia/Oceania: 11pm JST / 10pm AWST / 1am (Fri) AEDT

It's a game all about friendship and community, so it feels only right that you can watch along with us below. The Direct will kick off in just a few minutes, so grab yourself a beverage and get comfy, things are about to begin!