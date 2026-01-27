Just a week after Ubisoft announced it was making a huge amount of cuts and cancellations in order to aid efficiency and corporate restructuring, the French studio has confirmed it will be increasing the price of Just Dance+ subscriptions from April 2026.

The streaming service, which launched back in November 2022, can be used in-game from Just Dance 2023 Edition onward, and gives you access to even more songs from the series' back-catalogue.

But that'll come at a steeper cost from, with monthly prices rising by $1 a month, 3-month passes going up $3, and a year's pass costing an extra $5. Here's a rundown of the before and after:

1 Month Pass: $ 4.99 / 4,99€ (previously $3.99 / 3,99€)

(previously $3.99 / 3,99€) 3 Month Pass: $ 12.99 / 12,99€ (previously $9.99 / 9,99€)

(previously $9.99 / 9,99€) 12 Month Pass: $29.99 / 29,99€ (previously $24.99 / 24,99€)

Sure, new content is coming in the form of more songs, some of which are available from today, including 'Walking on Sunshine' by Katrina & The Waves, 'Toxic' by Britney Spears, and 'Dynamite' by BTS. A second batch lands on 10th February 2026.

But the timing isn't great timing, especially in the aftermath of last week's news, which saw six games — including the long-in-development Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake — get cancelled, studios get closed down, and restructuring at various offices. All in aid of a live-service push, specialisations, and investments in generative AI.

Since then, a Rayman 30th Anniversary rating has appeared (which is potentially being handled by Atari), but it doesn't look rosy. According to IGN, the Paris headquarters are looking at a cost-reduction initiative, including a voluntary redundancy process, with French union Solidaires Informatique reportedly planning more action following a call to strike last week (via GamesIndustry.biz).

Are you a Just Dance+ subscriber? Will you be sticking with the service following the price increase in April? let us know in the comments.